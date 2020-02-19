The Foreign Ministry has been repeatedly criticizing the Journal since it published a coronavirus-related column on Feb 3. by Walter Russell Mead, a professor at Bard College, under the headline “China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia.” The title is a reference to the time at the beginning of the 20th century when a weak China was carved up by colonial powers.

The opinion pages of the Journal, as with The Washington Post and other American newspapers, are run separately from the news department, and people with knowledge of the Journal’s operations said that the Beijing bureau had no involvement with the commissioning of the column or writing its headline. Mead alluded to this on Twitter on Feb. 9, as the Foreign Ministry made increasingly heated remarks about the headline.

The ministry had accused the Journal of using racially discriminatory language and offending the Chinese people. The Journal is blocked by China’s Great Firewall, meaning people cannot access its website without software to make it appear that they are outside the country.

“China demands the WSJ recognize the severity of its mistake, make an official apology and hold the persons involved accountable,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Wednesday.

“However, regrettably, what the WSJ has done so far is nothing but parrying and dodging its responsibility. It has neither issued an official apology nor informed us of what it plans to do with the persons involved,” Geng said.

The move by Beijing follows a decision by the United States a day earlier to designate five major Chinese media outlets as government entities.

“The Chinese side handles affairs related to foreign journalists in accordance with laws and regulations,” Geng said. “The Chinese people do not welcome those media that speak racially discriminatory languages and maliciously slander and attack China.” He added that the Foreign Ministry reserved the right to take further actions.

