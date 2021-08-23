But in an era when China’s leader Xi Jinping emphasizes top-down control, Beijing has shown increasing displeasure with officials and executives in Hangzhou — starting with Alibaba’s founder Jack Ma and now extending to others.
Over the weekend, Chinese anti-graft regulators announced they have launched an investigation into Hangzhou’s party secretary Zhou Jiangyong for suspected “disciplinary violations,” an official euphemism for corruption. On Monday, authorities announced a broader anti-graft probe against Hangzhou’s current officials, as well as those that recently retired or resigned, focused on their business activities.
“All city leaders are included, including those that retired or left their jobs in the past three years,” said the statement from the Hangzhou Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection about the investigation.
The crackdown was accompanied by online rumors that Zhou had invested in a fintech company before its IPO. The rumors were widespread enough that Ant Group issued a statement denying that any “relevant persons” had invested. A man who answered the phone at the Hangzhou government’s information office on Monday declined to discuss the case.
Graft crackdowns have been a steady presence since Xi began his rule in 2012. But the Hangzhou one raised eyebrows, coming after several high-profile mishaps in the city.
In November, Chinese regulators abruptly suspended the public listing plans of Alibaba’s financial services affiliate Ant Group, which was set to be the largest IPO in history. This came after Ant Group and Ma criticized China’s financial regulations in October, saying they stifled innovation.
The case heralded the start of a broader crackdown on China’s high-tech sector, with ride-hailing king Didi Chuxing and online gaming giant Tencent also drawing official scrutiny. Alibaba’s New York-listed shares are at a two-year low.
Then in April, three leopards escaped from a safari park in Hangzhou, and only two were retrieved. While the incident initially seemed an amusing diversion, it drew further negative attention from Beijing’s top leaders to Hangzhou’s governance as weeks passed with a large cat still on the loose. The third leopard remains missing.
In the new Hangzhou corruption crackdown, Chinese authorities said they are scrutinizing the business links of local officials and their families, without giving further details. Major Chinese companies almost universally work closely with local governments, due to the heavy presence of state planning in the nation’s economy, and such ties are often complex.
Local media outlets over the weekend reported on Zhou’s friendly working relationship with Ma over the years, as rumors circulated that he invested in a company that fit the profile of Ant Group. Ant Group said in its statement that the rumors were untrue, and that it had strictly followed the law.
Xi has put the nation’s wealthy on warning this year, pushing a “common prosperity” campaign to decrease income inequality in the country. Major high-tech companies have been a particular target, with the Chinese Communist Party concerned about the enormous amounts of data and influence they have amassed. The official response has prompted scrambles in China’s tech industry to get on the good side of regulators, who are now more closely scrutinizing any potential ill-gotten gains.
Tencent moved quickly, announcing a $7.7 billion “common prosperity” fund last week. Companies including Alibaba had also pledged multimillion-dollar donations earlier this summer to alleviate the historic flooding in central China.
The current crackdown has echoes of the one Xi carried out shortly after he became China’s leader, though that time, the focus was on powerful state-owned enterprises instead of high-tech companies.
The state-owned Zhejiang Daily newspaper reported that provincial officials held a meeting Saturday night to announce the investigation of Zhou.
“Cherish your own ethics as you cherish your life,” the officials were told at the meeting.
Lyric Li contributed to this report.