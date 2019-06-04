Thousands of people attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's brutal military crackdown three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square at Victoria Park in Hong Kong Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Vincent Yu/AP)

June 4, 1989, was a day of violent clashes between young Chinese who wanted democratic reforms and Chinese authorities who were prepared to use deadly force to stop them. Thirty years later, the Chinese authorities have turned June 4, 2019 into a day of verbal clashes with the United States, which it sees as posing a different kind of existential threat.

The Foreign Ministry lashed out at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his “deranged babbling” about the Tiananmen massacre, while the Ministry of Culture and Tourism warned Chinese tourists to consider the risks of traveling to the United States, noting the “frequent occurrence of shootings, robberies and theft” there.

Its warning, published on the Chinese version of Twitter a day after a similar warning to Chinese students at American colleges, included a hashtag alluding to the protracted trade war between the United States and China.

Together, the statements show how the trade war is expanding to incorporate other aspects of the relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

“The deranged babbling of these people will only end up in the trash can of history,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday when asked about a statement that Pompeo had issued the previous day.

In it, the secretary of state said that the United States would “salute the heroes of the Chinese people who bravely stood up thirty years ago in Tiananmen Square to demand their rights.” He called on China to make a “full, public accounting of those killed or missing” since that day.



A woman holds a poster of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, before a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in Hong Kong on June 4, 2019, to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown in Beijing. (Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)

No one knows how many people were killed in clashes concentrated in Beijing and the southwestern city of Chengdu after six weeks of protests calling for more openness and freedom, and in some cases, for outright democracy, in a country that had been controlled by the Communist Party for 40 years by that stage.

Since then, the party has instituted strict controls to make sure these kinds of protests can never happen again, including almost entirely erasing any mention of the demonstrations and their bloody aftermath from the official history. There was no mention of the anniversary in state media, which instead announced the design of a new logo to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the People’s Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1.

[How today’s China was shaped by the events in Tiananmen Square 30 years ago ]

In Tiananmen Square on Tuesday, the usual throngs of tourists lined up to pass through security checks to enter the square or the Forbidden City on its northern edge, passing by scores of police officers and under hundreds of surveillance cameras using facing recognition technology.

Numerous foreign journalists who attempted to the report in the square Tuesday were harassed by police and forced to delete photos, according to the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China.



People walk near a 'Goddess of Democracy' statue before a vigil in Hong Kong on June 4, 2019, to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown in Beijing. (Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)

The English language website of the Global Times, a national newspaper that often trumpets the foreign policy positions of the Communist Party, was the only state-linked media to note the anniversary. It used the day to run a long story about how strong and mature China was today — and how superior it was to the United States.



While young Chinese used to dream of studying abroad 30 years ago, those dreams had now faded, the paper reported.

It quoted a 28-year-old from Shanghai, Wang Xiao, talking about his high expectations before he went to study at high school and university in the United States

“After I went there, I found that the U.S. was far from being perfect,” he said, according to the paper. “Aside from problems like racism, gun use and abortion, which harm and divide the U.S. society, the low efficiency of the government, slow and poor infrastructure construction, and the inefficacy of labor unions in the U.S. deeply impacted Wang's impressions,” the Global Times continued.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism also issued its warning Tuesday about being aware of the risks of visiting the United States. Just the day before, the Education Ministry warned potential and current students there about the prospect of visa problems and of being accused of “nontraditional espionage” activities.

About 3 million Chinese tourists travel to the United States each year, spending an average of $6,900 each.

[What does Tiananmen mean for Chinese too young to remember it? ]

The restrictions for Chinese citizens from offering any alternative points of view on Tuesday were tangible. People who tried to change their profile photos on social media sites including WeChat and Weibo received messages saying that the system was undergoing maintenance. Comments on video sharing sites were disabled.

The authorities said there was no need to revisit the events of 1989.

“The decision made back then was correct. It has safeguarded China’s stability and development,” Geng told reporters Tuesday. “I can assure you that no one is more concerned about China’s future and no one cares more about the Chinese people’s happiness than the Chinese government and the Communist Party of China,” he said.

The government in Taiwan, however, used the anniversary to offer itself as an alternative to the Communist Party.

“We think that only when the rulers of the Communist Party of China give up their hegemonic mentality, push forward the political democratic reform as soon as possible, and let the citizens thrive on their own, can the deep social conflicts be truly resolved and become a positive driving force for the system transformation and reform,” the island’s Mainland Affairs Council wrote in a statement.

Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu posted an image on Twitter showing the numbers 6489, referring to the date of the crackdown. “Confess, apologise & never do harm again. Set the people of #China free,” he wrote in an initialed tweet.

[He spent 17 years in prison after Tiananmen. But he will not be silent.]

As the overcast sky darkened in Hong Kong, tens of thousands gathered in Victoria Park as they’ve done year after year for the past three decades in commemoration of the Tiananmen crackdown. Organizers estimated a crowd of 180,000 — peak levels of participation since the semiautonomous, Beijing-influenced territory began marking the anniversary.

Demonstrators gathered in the large park creating a sea of lights with their candles brightening the tree-lined arena.

For many Hong Kong youth who later went on to stage their own fight against Chinese Communist Party control, the yearly vigil has been a testament to their city’s unique status: the only place on Chinese soil that one cannot only speak of and openly discuss the massacre in 1989, but organize demonstrations around it.

This year, more are showing up not only to commemorate the events 30 years ago, but as a nod to Hong Kong’s own fight amid the erosion of the “one country, two systems” framework that promised the territory key freedoms, including its own legal, economic and immigration framework.

In particular, they are concerned about a new proposal allowing people in Hong Kong to be extradited to China.

“The reason why we still go is because we share the same pursuit of democracy and freedom as the ones in 1989, facing the same brutal regime,” said Nathan Law, a former lawmaker and pro-democracy activist. Law, 25, one of the faces of the Umbrella Movement, months-long protests that sought to end Beijing’s direct influence over the country’s politics, has been attending the vigils since 2010 — his first experience of political activism in Hong Kong.

Karen Chan, 29, participated in the vigil for the first time on Tuesday.

“I was born in 1989, so this anniversary is very special for me,” she said. “I feel very lucky to participate, at least this is a freedom we still have.”

Her elder brother Gary, standing beside her, said he was also planning to participate in another huge rally slated for this weekend against the extradition law.

“While we still have these freedoms, we have to exercise them, because we don’t know when they’ll be taken away,” he added.

Mahtani reported from Hong Kong.

Read more:

Chinese trade negotiator defends FedEx probe, warns firms against hurting Chinese companies

China says it will blacklist ‘unreliable’ companies and individuals in response to technology ban

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news