Members of the district councils — the only fully democratic body in Hong Kong — will be excluded from the committee that selects Hong Kong’s chief executive.

It’s the latest move by China’s central government to tighten its grip over Hong Kong after a series of massive pro-democracy protests. Dozens of Hong Kong activists were arrested earlier this year under the national security law, essentially neutralizing the city’s long-cherished democratic movement.

The overhaul of Hong Kong’s legislature will mean easier control for China’s central government with only a minority of seats directly elected by the population.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that Hong Kong unwaveringly supports the amendment.

Referring to the pro-democracy movements since 2014, Lam said the government needs to deal with the “chaos” of the past few years which was enabled by “loopholes in the legislation” and restore order in the Legislative Council.

The move drew sharp criticism from Western politicians on Tuesday. Layla Moran, a member of Britain’s Parliament, called the electoral changes a “clear breach” of China’s commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration signed in 1984 following Hong Kong’s handover.

“The Government must respond with firm action,” she said, of the British government, in a post on Twitter. “Words of condemnation have done nothing to protect Hong Kong’s democracy.”

The new vetting procedure for public office candidates includes initial screening and background checks by the Hong Kong police’s national security department. Lam said the vetting committee does not aim to kick out pro-democracy candidates from running for these public positions.

“As long as they can prove to be [patriots], and not be disloyal or collude with foreign forces... and as long as they want to serve the Hong Kong citizens, they can still [run],” she said.

Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, president of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, announced Tuesday the election will be delayed until December.

The move was cheered by Chinese state media. State broadcaster CGTN said on Tuesday the legislative changes would provide “much-needed stability” in Hong Kong, and prevent future violent protests.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997, with Beijing pledging the city’s way of life would remain unchanged for 50 years. This meant Hong Kong enjoyed a much larger degree of democracy and free speech than mainland China.

But under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese central government has significantly increased control over Hong Kong’s affairs, especially following a series of massive pro-democracy protests in the city. The passage of the Hong Kong national security law last year put the city under similarly oppressive speech restrictions as in the mainland.

Dozens of activists were arrested in January under the national security law, and charged with “conspiracy to commit subversion.” Many were either candidates in or helped facilitate a primary in July designed to select pro-democracy candidates who would run in the upcoming legislative election.

Tuesday’s overhaul of Hong Kong’s legislature has been expected, with China’s rubber-stamp national parliament voting in mid-March to make these amendments to Hong Kong’s Basic Law.