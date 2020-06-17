Here is what you need to know about the conflict:

What is the source of the current tensions?

India and China share a 2,200-mile border, much of it stretching across remote mountainous regions. In many areas, the frontier remains a matter of interpretation, with both countries making competing territorial claims. For decades, the two countries have managed to peacefully settle flare-ups on the disputed border — known as the Line of Actual Control.

Since May, however, Chinese troops have camped in territory claimed by India in Ladakh, recent reports suggest. One of those points is in the Galwan River valley that analysts say overlooks a road that is crucial for India. Last month, Indian and Chinese troops also engaged in physical skirmishes, both in Ladakh and hundreds of miles away in Sikkim, leaving dozens injured.

Monday’s clash took place in Ladakh’s Galwan valley. Neither country has been forthcoming with details of what transpired. No weapons were fired, said an Indian military official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter. Several soldiers fell off steep ravines amid “pushing and shoving,” he said. Local media reports said the deadly brawl involved clubs, rods and stones.

Have India and China fought previously?

Relations between India and China have been marked by mutual distrust. In 1962, China attacked India, and the two countries fought a month-long war, which India lost. Nearly 4,000 Indian troops were killed. China viewed India’s support for the Dalai Lama and its offer of asylum to Tibetan refugees as a provocation.

Five years later, in 1967, the two countries clashed again when India began to put up wire fencing on the border. Dozens of troops from both countries were killed. The last time there were combat casualties was in 1975, when Chinese troops ambushed four Indian soldiers in the state of Arunachal Pradesh in India’s northeast.

Since then, the border has remained peaceful, although not without friction. In 2017, China began extending a road on the border with India and Bhutan — a move that was blocked by Indian soldiers. The tense, two-month standoff at Doklam ended when the two sides agreed to withdraw forces following diplomatic talks. Neither side admitted to backing down.

How do the two countries compare?

India and China are the world’s most populous countries and have two of the world’s largest armies. With more than 1.3 billion people, India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country during this decade.

But as China has emerged as a global power, India’s economic growth has not kept pace. India’s economic output was $9.4 trillion last year, an amount that China exceeded more than a decade ago.

China spends a smaller percentage of its GDP on the military than India. However, in absolute numbers, China’s military budget is more than three times that of India. China’s active troop strength is more than 2 million, while India has nearly 1.4 million active military personnel.

What are other sources of friction between India and China?

India has watched China’s rising economic strength and geopolitical influence with a wary eye. India dislikes China’s efforts to draw closer to India’s neighbors, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

India has also stayed away from China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, which has invested in infrastructure projects in the region. India objects to China’s effort to build an economic corridor in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, a disputed region claimed by New Delhi.

China, meanwhile, is displeased by India’s growing closeness with the United States, as well as its ongoing support for the Dalai Lama. The recent tensions occurred despite a charm initiative by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made five visits to China since his election in 2014, the most by any Indian leader.

Where the does United States stand?

The United States is “closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control,” a State Department official said Tuesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity under department policy. “Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate, and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation.”

In May, President Trump offered to “mediate or arbitrate” between the two countries, an offer rejected by both. He described the situation as a “raging border dispute.”

Trump has dueled with China, holding it responsible for the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. He has hailed Modi as a “great gentleman.”

Gerry Shih in Seoul contributed to this report.