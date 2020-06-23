The Indian army said in a statement that “commander-level talks ... were held at Moldo in (a) cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. There was mutual consensus to disengage.”
Zhao denied apparent speculation by an Indian government minister that 40 Chinese troops had died in the June 15 clash.
“I can tell you responsibly that it is false information,” he said at a daily briefing.
India has said that 20 of its soldiers died. China has not released any information on casualties on its side.
