It said one defendant, identified only by the surname Deng, concealed the Wuhan trip when questioned by health workers.
The court said 306 people who had contact with the pair were isolated for observation but gave no indication whether any was infected.
Deng was sentenced to 11 months on charges of obstructing disease control, the court said. The other, identified by the surname Tian, was sentenced to nine months. Both sentences were postponed for 18 months.
