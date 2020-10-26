The greater Kashgar area had already tested 2.8 million of its residents —or more than half its population — by 2 p.m. Sunday, according to an announcement by Xinjiang health authorities. Kashgar schools have suspended classes through Friday. A number of flights in and out of the city were canceled on Monday.

There were anecdotal reports out of Kashgar over the weekend of restrictions of movement.

“I was shooting a movie this afternoon in Kashgar’s Old City, when we got the notice to put on our face masks and return to the hotel to await instructions,” wrote actor Li Chenhao on social network Weibo on Saturday.

“Though there are indications now that the city is under lockdown,” he wrote, “from my window I can see the nearby residential community going through nucleic acid testing in an orderly fashion.”

Photos and video circulating on Weibo on Monday showed lines of people standing in the streets in Kashgar, waiting to be tested at pop-up booths staffed by medical workers in white hazmat suits.

The Xinjiang region and Kashgar city government media offices did not respond to faxed requests for comment on Monday.

A similar massive testing campaign took place earlier this month in coastal Qingdao: authorities ordered all 11 million residents to be tested after the discovery of a cluster of 12 cases, half of them symptomatic.

China has also raced to administer early doses of vaccines, even though clinical tests have yet to be completed. This month, several cities in Zhejiang province — a business hub — began offering limited numbers of emergency covid-19 vaccines to the general public.

Vaccines were rolled out to hundreds of thousands in priority groups, which included the military, government officials and employees of state-owned enterprises.

The outbreak in Kashgar has been traced back to workers at a clothing factory in “No. 3 Village” in the Kashgar area’s Shufu County, according to the Beijing News. It’s unclear how the virus got to the factory in Shufu County.

The first confirmed case was a 17-year-old girl whose parents worked at the clothing factory where the virus was spreading, according to a press conference held Sunday evening by the Xinjiang health commission.

The outbreak draws further attention to an area that has been under intense international scrutiny this year. A number of Xinjiang clothing and textile factories were put under U.S. sanctions in recent months, after reports that Muslim Uighurs — the predominant ethnic minority in the region — were being forced to work in factories under threat of detention.

Xinjiang’s top leaders were also put under U.S. sanctions this year for human rights violations in a widespread political re-education and detention campaign targeting Uighurs.

Kashgar has been an important trade outpost on the Silk Road for centuries, and continues to be a hub for trade between China and its neighbors in central Asia and the Middle East. The city lies close to China’s borders with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Over 2 million tourists visited Kashgar earlier this month during the Golden Week holiday, according to official figures.

Xinjiang had a second-wave outbreak in July, which led to two months of lockdown in the region. The source of that outbreak has not been disclosed.