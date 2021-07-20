“The Wu Yifan case has escalated into something larger than celebrity gossip, into a legal case and public event with massive social impact, something that demands a comprehensive investigation and clarifications by relevant departments,” China’s state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday in a Weibo social media post, using Kris Wu’s Chinese name. “This should be a lesson for us to think more calmly and decide what kind of person deserves the laurel of a ‘star.’”