Demonstrators with messages stand in the arrival hall during a protest at the Hong Kong International Airport on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The airport bolstered security as protesters began a three-day sit-in at the main terminal, kicking off a 10th straight weekend of anti-China demonstrations. (Paul Yeung/Bloomberg)

After weeks of escalating warnings alleging a covert U.S. role behind the protests in Hong Kong, the tone in Communist Party-backed media outlets is turning darkly acrimonious, with publications attacking a U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong and releasing her personal information.

The pro-Beijing newspaper Ta Kung Pao on Thursday published a photo of opposition activists meeting in a hotel with Julie Eadeh, a political section chief in the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, along with details about Eadeh’s State Department career and the names of her husband and teenage children.

The report, which was recirculated by Chinese state media, emerged as Beijing doubled down on a familiar strategy of framing the nine-week-long protests as a U.S. intelligence plot to spark a “color revolution” to destabilize China. The disclosures this week, which marked the first time China claimed to possess concrete evidence of covert U.S. activity, drew a furious response from the State Department, which accused China of “thuggish” behavior.

The propaganda attacks pillorying the United States were not aimed at Washington but represented a classic Communist Party influence effort to shore up public opinion in Hong Kong, said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at SOAS University of London.

After the first month of protests — when mainland authorities censored all mention of record-breaking crowds surging into Hong Kong's streets to oppose an extradition bill — Chinese state television began to flood the airwaves with scenes of Hong Kong protesters clashing violently with police and defacing China’s national emblem and flag.

“That is exactly what they would call the United Front approach. We would call it divide and rule,” Tsang said, referring to the Communist Party wing responsible for political influence campaigns in China and abroad. “They want to isolate the protesters from the bulk of the Hong Kong population and say: ‘This is all about foreign interference.’”



Demonstrators gather in the arrival hall during a protest at the Hong Kong International Airport on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Paul Yeung/Bloomberg)

With few good options to swiftly restore order to Hong Kong's streets, the Communist Party was urgently looking to cement its ties to political allies in the city and “win over the wavering middle,” Tsang said.

Chinese officials this week held a seminar in the border city of Shenzhen with “500 friends from Hong Kong,” including prominent business and political figures.

Similar tactics were deployed in 2014, when pro-government media sought to isolate Hong Kong protesters waging a civil disobedience campaign called Occypy Central.

[China’s influence on campus chills free speech in Australia, New Zealand]

This week, a prominent Chinese diplomat and state media reporter tweeted the Ta Kung Pao article as evidence that the United States was finally caught red-handed. Chinese officials swiftly lodged a protest with the U.S. Consulate, according to state media.



Protesters hold U.S. flags as they demonstrate at Hong Kong's international airport on Aug. 9, 2019. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said China had not lodged a complaint, and she described its behavior as irresponsible.

“I don't think leaking an American diplomat’s private information, pictures, names of their children, I don't think that is a formal protest; that is what a thuggish regime would do,” Ortagus told reporters in Washington late Thursday. “American diplomats meet with formal government officials; we meet with opposition protesters, not just in Hong Kong or China. This literally happens in every single country.”

Joshua Wong, one of the pro-democracy activists who was pictured meeting with Eadeh, said on Facebook that he met with the consulate to discuss a bill in the U.S. Congress and to seek an export ban on U.S.-made tear gas to Hong Kong police.

In a lengthy report, Ta Kung Pao dissected Eadeh’s experience in Middle East conflict zones and alleged that she was well-versed in “psychological warfare” and “infiltrating local society in her so-called diplomatic work.”

[Hong Kong protesters occupy airport amid fears of escalating violence]

Since early June, protests in Hong Kong have drawn, at times, millions of people onto the city's streets, including first-time protesters, white-collar professionals, retirees and civil servants. What began as demonstrations against an extradition proposal has bloomed into anger against what they see as an out-of-touch Hong Kong government, a heavy-handed police force and the growing encroachment of the Communist leadership in Beijing.

The People's Daily, the Chinese Communist Party's official mouthpiece, published five consecutive front-page editorials on Hong Kong this week — a rare occurrence that demonstrated Beijing's concerns about the protracted unrest.

In the past month, China’s Foreign Ministry has been more strident. In at least one instance, a ministry spokeswoman called out U.S. officials such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and warned that “those who play with fire with be self-immolated.”

China traditionally eschews criticizing foreign officials by name, but its officials are increasingly taking direct aim at counterparts like Pompeo as relations with Washington sink to their lowest point in recent memory.

In June, state media launched an extraordinary attack when an anchorman read a statement on the nightly newscast that said the damage Pompeo wrought on international diplomacy was like that of a worm.

In Hong Kong, meanwhile, protesters show no sign of backing down, despite complaints from Carrie Lam, the city’s leader, that the unrest is damaging the economy and keeping would-be visitors away.

On Friday, thousands of protesters once again took to Hong Kong’s airport for a sit-in, handing out pamphlets to arriving passengers. The group plans to stay for three days. This is the second time protesters have taken their message to international visitors, as they seek to hit Hong Kong’s image as a safe and stable place to do business.

Read more

Hong Kong protesters occupy airport amid fears of escalating violence

China’s influence on campus chills free speech in Australia, New Zealand

Will China crush the Hong Kong protests? For Beijing, there are no good options

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news