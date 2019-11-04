India has balked at exposing its farmers and factories to more foreign competition, especially from China.

A statement issued after leaders met said, “India has significant outstanding issues, which remain unresolved.”

It said talks would continue to try to mend those differences. India’s final decision “will depend on satisfactory resolution of these issues.”

RCEP includes the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and, maybe, India.

