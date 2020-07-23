NASA had originally planned to launch its new rover on July 17, but the mission was delayed to July 30, according to the U.S. space agency.
The Chinese launch off the southern island of Hainan was widely watched domestically on state television on Thursday. The mission is named Tianwen-1, which in Chinese means to question the heavens.
Space exploration has taken on symbolic significance in the U.S.-China strategic competition, with both President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping declaring fresh ambitions in the field. Trump ordered late last year the creation of the U.S. Space Force, the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Earlier in 2019, China landed a rover on the far side of the moon, the first nation to do so.
In 2011, China attempted to launch a Mars orbiter in a joint operation with Russia. But that mission, Yinghuo-1, failed to leave the Earth’s orbit and later broke up over the Pacific Ocean.