The hearing for Spavor on Friday morning in the northeastern city of Dandong will coincide with the high-stakes meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomats Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi on Thursday in the United States.

Known as “the Michaels” among diplomats and advocates, Spavor and Kovrig have been held without bail for nearly 830 days in detentions widely seen as retribution for the U.S. case against Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, over fraud charges related to the company’s dealings in Iran.

Their detentions pose one of the biggest challenges to resetting rock-bottom ties between China and the United States, as well as between Beijing and Canada.

“The timing cannot be a coincidence,” said Margaret Lewis, an expert in Chinese law and a professor at Seton Hall University. “It highlights the connection between the Michaels and Meng Wanzhou.”

Kovrig, an analyst with International Crisis Group, has been charged with spying on state secrets while Spavor was accused of stealing and giving state secrets to other countries. Both could face life in prison.

Legal experts said it was unlikely Spavor or Kovrig would be found not guilty, given China’s highly politicized courts and high conviction rate. Politically sensitive cases are usually held behind closed doors, with verdicts often handed down within a few hours.

Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Wednesday that his government remained “deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding these proceedings.”



It was possible their verdicts could be delayed or announced later, depending on the outcome of the talks in Alaska, according to a diplomat familiar with their cases.

Garneau said Canada had asked to attend the hearings, calling the detentions “arbitrary.” The Canadian embassy in Beijing did not respond to queries over whether Beijing had granted Canadian officials access to the trials.

On Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian hit back against criticisms of the detentions and use of both men as bargaining chips in a strategy of “hostage diplomacy.” Zhao said China’s courts were handling the cases “independently and in accordance with the law, while fully protecting the legal rights of the persons involved.”

Ahead of the talks in Anchorage — the first face-to-face meeting between Biden administration and top Chinese officials — the United States has signaled it would continue some of former president Donald Trump’s hard-line approach toward China.

Blinken on Wednesday announced sanctions on 24 Hong Kong and Chinese officials in response to Beijing’s imposition of a controversial national security law in Hong Kong. The administration also served subpoenas on unnamed Chinese companies over possible national security risks.

“This has not gone unnoticed. China is sending a clear message with the date of the trials: If China doesn’t get what it wants, neither will the United States,” said Natasha Kassam, a research fellow at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

Beijing has moderated expectations for the Alaska meeting, while signaling that it too will maintain a tough stance. China’s ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said in an interview with Chinese media that he did not have “overly high expectations.”

“We don't count on a single dialogue to solve all problems between China and the U.S.,” he said, in comments posted on the embassy’s website. “China didn’t come all the way to Alaska to make compromises.”

By doubling down ahead of the meeting with the trials of the two Michaels, Kassam said, Beijing is also hoping to intimidate countries away from aligning with the United States.