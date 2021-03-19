Spavor, who lived near China’s border with North Korea and arranged cultural exchanges, was detained in 2018 along with former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, days after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the behest of U.S. officials seeking her extradition on fraud charges related to the company’s dealings in Iran. Kovrig is scheduled to go on trial in Beijing on Monday.

Both men have been accused of spying, charges that Canadian officials and legal advocates say are baseless and an attempt to push Ottawa to release Meng, whose extradition case is underway in Canada.

“China is playing hardball. The main message is: if you want to help the two Canadians, you know what you have to do — get Mrs. Meng back to China,” said former Canadian ambassador to Canada, Guy Saint-Jacques.

The trial on Friday took place after a rocky start to talks between top U.S. and Chinese officials in Anchorage, marked by testy exchanges and barbs from both sides. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Beijing of waging cyber attacks against the United States and a senior U.S. official accused Chinese counterparts of “grandstanding.” Yang Jiechi, China’s top diplomat, criticized human rights problems in the United States, citing Black Lives Matter protests.

Neither Spavor nor Kovrig has been able to hire a lawyer of their choosing; instead, they have been assigned lawyers appointed by their respective courts. The accusations against both men are vague and it is not clear if they were notified 10 days ahead of the trial of the specifics of the charges, as is required under Chinese law.

“The continued unjust and arbitrary detention depriving them of their liberty is both unfair, disproportionate, and unreasonable, especially given the lack of transparency and lack of substantial access to defense counsel,” said James Zimmerman, a lawyer assisting the Spavor family. He said Spavor has had very limited access to, and interaction with, his Chinese lawyer.

Spavor’s family, which has stayed out of the media spotlight for most of the last two years, released a statement calling for his release.

“Michael is just an ordinary Canadian businessman who has done extraordinary things to build constructive ties between Canada, China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” said Paul Spavor, Michael’s brother, referring to North Korea by its formal name.

“He loved living and working in China and would never have done anything to offend the interests of China or the Chinese people.”

Spavor and Kovrig have been cut off from the world for most of their more than two-year detention and allowed only limited consular access. In October, Canadian officials said they made contact with the two men for the first time since January 2020.

Kovrig has had two phone calls with his family since he was detained while Spavor has had one. Ahead of his trial, Kovrig’s wife Vina Nadjibulla said she wished she could speak to him.

"I would ask for him to remain strong, to continue to be as incredibly resilient and brave as he has been,” she said. “To know we're doing everything possible to bring him home."