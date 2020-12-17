The Chang’e-5 mission launched on Nov. 24, and its lander touched down Dec. 1 near Mons Rümker, a volcanic mound on the near side of the moon. Chinese officials say the site is of a younger geological age and can provide new insights about the makeup of the moon and the universe compared with sites sampled in the 1960s and 1970s by the Soviet Union and United States — the only other countries that have obtained lunar samples.

The mission was also significant, according to Chinese space officials, because it was the first time China synchronized and docked vessels in the moon’s orbit.

Footage released by state media showed the Chang’e-5’s copper-colored return capsuled nestled safely in the snow and recovery staff celebrating next to a Chinese flag. China’s space-faring exploits have stoked national pride and have been a priority for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has spoken of his “space dream” as part of a broader vision for China to become a comprehensive superpower.

In a congratulatory statement, Xi hailed the mission as a “remarkable feat” that would be remembered by the Chinese people.

He called on China to carry forward with space exploration and contribute “to building the country into a major power in space, to national rejuvenation, to the peaceful use of space and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Pei Zhaoyu, the deputy head of the lunar program at the China National Space Administration, said China would share some samples with the international scientists after the capsule is opened in Beijing.

Thomas Zurbuchen, the chief of NASA’s science mission directorate, congratulated his Chinese counterparts.

“The international science community celebrates your successful Chang’e 5 mission,” he said on Twitter. “These samples will help reveal secrets of our Earth-Moon system & gain new insights about the history of our solar system.”

The Chang’e-5 mission marks the latest success for a Chinese space program that has made rapid progress and revived competitive instincts in Washington. At its current rate, China will make in two decades the same advances that the United States covered in 40 years, according to a 2019 Congressional report.

China’s space budget, while not publicly available, is estimated by the Space Foundation nonprofit to be the world’s second-largest at more than $8 billion a year, compared with NASA’s $22 billion. U.S. and Russian funding for their space programs has fallen relative to their respective national budgets since the space race of the 1960s.

Last year, China became the first country to land a rover on the far — or “dark” — side of the moon, a technical challenge that required the use a dedicated lunar satellite to relay signals to Earth. In July, China launched its first mission to Mars and hopes to have a rover on the Red Planet’s surface by May 2021.

Beijing is also planning to install a manned space station within two years and become the first country to send humans to the moon since the American missions were canceled after Apollo 17 in 1972. The head of the China National Space Administration, Zhang Kejian, has announced plans to open a research base on the moon’s south pole within 10 years.

Chinese state media on Thursday speculated that future lunar missions would begin to trial 3-D printing technology that could be used in the installation of the prospective lunar base.

China’s advances roused the Trump administration, which vowed to maintain the U.S. lead in manned space exploration. In March 2019, Vice President Pence declared that “the first woman and the next man on the moon will both be American astronauts, launched by American rockets from American soil.”

“We’re in a space race today, just as we were in the 1960s, and the stakes are even higher,” Pence said as he warned about China seizing the “lunar strategic high ground.”

Before his election defeat, President Trump, who eyed a 2024 return to the moon, sought Congressional approval for billions of dollars for NASA’s Human Landing System program. Future budgets for that program and the fate of future moon missions are uncertain with the change in U.S. administration. President-elect Joe Biden has not addressed in depth how he views the space program.

This week in China, many citizens marveled at how quickly their country had caught up, particularly vis-a-vis America. Mr. Science, a popular blogger, recalled how the United States had amassed 380 kilograms (837 lbs.) of lunar soil through its various Apollo missions and shared a 1-gram speck with Chinese scientists as a gesture of goodwill in 1978 as the two countries established diplomatic relations.

These days, China has its own samples to share with the world, he wrote.