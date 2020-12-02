The Chang’e 5 touched down Tuesday on a mission to return lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since 1976.
The probe “has completed sampling on the moon, and the samples have been sealed within the spacecraft,” the China National Space Administration said in a statement.
Plans call for the upper stage of the probe to be launched back into lunar orbit to transfer the samples to a capsule for return to Earth.
