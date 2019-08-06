China responded with angry rhetoric after the United States labeled Beijing a currency manipulator, but maintained a relatively measured stance in the markets on Tuesday, signaling a desire not to jeopardize economic stability.

In the morning in Asia, the Chinese central bank nudged the yuan's daily price target slightly weaker, but not past the symbolically significant 7-per-dollar threshold that it allowed the currency to tumble beyond on Monday.

Chinese authorities also announced they would sell yuan-denominated debt in Hong Kong next week, a move seen as propping up the currency.

Relations between the world's two largest economies entered free-fall this week after Chinese authorities allowed the yuan to depreciate to an 11-year low against the dollar, eliciting a sharp response from the White House and the largest stock sell-off of the year. A weaker Chinese currency theoretically makes Chinese exports cheaper for American consumers, and American products more expensive in China.

After U.S. markets closed Monday, the Treasury Department declared China a “currency manipulator” even though Chinese authorities had recently been propping up the yuan against market forces rather than suppressing it.

China's foreign ministry confirmed Tuesday that China had stopped buying U.S. agricultural products — which had been a key Chinese concession in trade talks — after President Trump on Thursday announced plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, stunning Beijing amid a week of negotiations. Meanwhile, the People's Daily, the Communist Party's mouthpiece, fumed in a new editorial about the United States “deliberately destroying international order.”

“To inject stability and certainty into the world . . . is the responsibility of great powers. Certain people in America do the opposite,” the People's Daily said.

Markets across Asia were down Tuesday by roughly 1 percent, while the yuan traded weaker than the 7.0 barrier against the dollar. A higher number indicates a weaker yuan.

[Treasury Dept. designates China a ‘currency manipulator,’ escalating trade war]

Analysts said market forces were pressuring the yuan to weaken further. But they downplayed the likelihood that Chinese authorities would intentionally let that happen — that scenario would potentially open a full-scale currency war with the United States, to devastating consequences.



Victor Shih, an expert on the Chinese political economy, said the yuan’s dip this week was likely approved by a central Communist Party commission chaired by President Xi Jinping, but more steep devaluations were not likely because China holds $800 billion in dollar-denominated debt.

“Devaluation will force these debtors to pay billions more in renminbi to service their dollar debt,” Shih said, adding that China would also have to pay far more for food given its heavy reliance on imports. Renminbi is another name for China’s currency.



The suspension of U.S. crop imports and the currency move suggest China is hardening its position in trade negotiations and feels little incentive to make additional concessions, said Tao Wang, chief China economist at UBS.

There is a growing risk that trade talks planned for September may be called off, Tao said.



Read more:

Treasury Dept. designates China a ‘currency manipulator,’ escalating trade war

Trump says he will impose new tariffs on Chinese imports

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news