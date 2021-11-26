In a breach of party convention that considers the personal lives of top officials a state secret, Peng described a fraught sexual relationship with Zhang, who from 2013 to 2018 was ranked seventh out of seven on the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s top decision-making body, and headed the committee responsible for organizing China’s Winter Olympics. Peng also accused him of coercing her to restart the affair when he retired three years ago.

