BEIJING — China said Friday it will now require U.S. diplomats to give five days’ notice before holding meetings with Chinese officials and academics in retaliation for a similar restriction by Washington.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing that the rule was a direct response to Washington’s move in October to require all Chinese diplomats to preregister for meetings with officials down to the municipal level as well as visits to educational and research institutions.