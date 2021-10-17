“China’s growth momentum has taken a sharp hit from the combination of deleveraging, squeeze on property speculation, and energy shortages,” said Eswar Prasad, an economist professor at Cornell University.
The early days of the pandemic had hit China’s economy hard, with its gross domestic product contracting 6.8 percent in the first quarter 2020. Since then, the country has returned to growth. In the third quarter 2020, GDP rose 4.9 percent, and it reached 7.9 percent in the second quarter this year.
Lyric Li contributed to this report.