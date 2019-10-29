It said authorities will be banned from “explicitly or implicitly” pressuring companies to give up technology.
Complaints about Beijing’s technology ambitions helped to spark its tariff war with President Donald Trump.
Tuesday’s pledge, if carried out, goes further than a law enacted in March that prohibited officials from using administrative tools to force companies to give up industrial secrets.
