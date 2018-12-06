Meng Wanzhou, executive board director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, at an investment forum in Moscow, Oct. 2, 2014. (Stringer/Reuters)

China strongly protested to the United States and Canada on Thursday after the surprise arrest in Vancouver of a top executive at Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest maker of telecommunications network equipment, and called for her immediate release.

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, is set to appear in court Friday for a bail hearing after being arrested on Saturday while changing planes.

According to multiple news reports, Meng was arrested at the United States’ request because Huawei is suspected of trying to evade American sanctions on Iran. U.S. prosecutors have reportedly been investigating since 2016 whether Huawei violated U.S. export and sanctions laws by shipping of U.S.-origin products to Iran.

The arrest, made on the same day that President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping sat down for dinner together in Buenos Aires to negotiate a truce in their trade war, is being viewed here as politically motivated.

The United States is “resorting to despicable hooliganism,” the nationalist Global Times wrote in an editorial published Thursday. “Anybody can see that the United States is maliciously picking holes in Huawei, trying to give it a hard time using the American legal system,” said the paper, which often reflects the foreign policy views of the ruling Communist Party.

The “persecution” of Huawei is “clearly contrary to the spirit of the consensus” forged between Trump and Xi, it said. The two sides are now entering talks to try to find a way out of the tit-for-tat tariff war within the 90-day time frame set by Trump.

The Commerce Ministry is trying not to let Meng’s arrest derail that process. “The China and U.S. trade teams are now in smooth communication and good cooperation,” spokesman Gao Feng said. “We are full of confidence that China and the U.S. can reach an agreement within 90 days.”

But over at the Foreign Ministry, spokesman Geng Shuang said the Chinese government has made “stern” and “solemn” representations to both the United States and Canada over Meng’s arrest.



“We have asked them to clarify the grounds for the detention, to release the detainee and earnestly safeguard the legal and legitimate rights and interests of the person involved,” Geng said.



The investigation into Huawei appears similar to a previous case against ZTE Corp., another Chinese telecommunications equipment company, which pleaded guilty last year to violating U.S. export sanctions on Iran.

ZTE was initially blacklisted in the United States, a move that brought it to the brink of bankruptcy. But after Trump’s intervention, that was downgraded to a $892 million fine and outside monitoring of its business activities.

But no one was detained or arrested in the ZTE case, and Huawei has not been formally accused of breaching the sanctions.

“My jaw dropped when I saw this news,” said James McGregor, chairman of the greater China region for APCO Worldwide, a business consultancy. “This is so different from anything we’ve seen before. Serious legal action taken with political timing.”

More than almost any other company, Huawei has come to symbolize the potential and the threat of a rising China. It has quickly become one of the pillars of the new, high-tech economy championed by Xi, who has ambitions for China to become the world leader in high-tech manufacturing.

Huawei employs 180,000 people in some 170 countries and earned $92.5 billion last year. It is the world’s third-largest seller of smartphones, after Apple and Samsung, and expects to sell 200 million handsets this year.

But the Shenzhen-based company has also become synonymous with a darker side of China’s rise, founded on suspicions that it has links to the Chinese military or security services.



The United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand — four of the five countries in the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing network, the other being Canada — have blocked Huawei from their networks on security grounds.

Trump signed a bill in August banning U.S. government agencies from using Huawei and ZTE hardware ranging from smartphones to routers and networking devices.

There are widespread concerns that Chinese technology could contain spyware that could be used to infiltrate American systems or otherwise snoop on Americans.

Huawei has repeatedly insisted that it is a private company, and China’s government has also rejected the allegations. A government spokeswoman recently even used the suggestion to make a joke. After reports in October that China was eavesdropping on calls that Trump was making on his iPhone, a spokeswoman quipped that if the American president is worried about his Apple device being tapped, “he can use Huawei.”

The suspicions about spying have their basis in the fact that Huawei was founded by a man who spent about 20 years in the People’s Liberation Army, including reportedly serving in a military technology division.

In many ways, founder Ren Zhengfei’s life story exemplifies the Chinese dream.



He was born into a poor family in the remote, rural province of Guizhou in 1944 and was initially denied entry to the Communist Party because of his family’s poor political standing. He was finally admitted in 1978, two years after the end of the Cultural Revolution, while he was doing his military service.

After he left the army, he started Huawei in 1987 with the equivalent of $3,000.

“I always had this faith that I should work hard, devote myself to good causes, and be even ready to sacrifice my life for the interest of the people,” Ren said during a visit to New Zealand in 2013.

The company rapidly became a technological giant, and Ren is now estimated to be worth $3.4 billion, according to the Forbes Rich List.

He is not only enormously wealthy, he also now has excellent political connections. When Xi went to Britain for a state visit in 2015, Ren gave him a tour of Huawei’s London office.

Now 74, the founder had been widely seen as grooming his eldest daughter, who also uses the name Sabrina Meng, to take over running the company from him, although he has denied that.

Meng studied at Huazhong University of Science and Technology and, after graduating in 1992, started working at China Construction Bank. A year later, she joined her father’s company, working for a time as a telephone operator.

“I served as a secretary, and helped on sales and exhibitions etcetera, when the company was small. My early jobs in Huawei were very trivial,” she said in an interview with the 21st Century Business Herald in 2013.

She returned to her university in 1997 to study for a master's degree in accounting, then returned to Huawei’s finance department. This “was the real start of my career,” she told the paper.

As Huawei took off, so did Meng’s career.

She was the brains behind setting up five global service centers around the world and a global payment center in Shenzhen, credited with boosting Huawei's accounting efficiency, according to her official company biography.

Then in 2007, she led a partnership between Huawei and IBM that helped the Chinese company develop its data systems. More recently, she has been focused on Huawei’s finances and long-term development plans as the company’s chief financial officer.

Earlier this year, she was named deputy chairwoman of the company’s board.

Chinese Internet commentators rallied behind Meng on Thursday. One person on the Weibo social media platform, using the name “Seavees,” quoted a line from the patriotic Chinese blockbuster movie “Wolf Warrior 2”: “Chinese citizens: When you are in danger overseas, don’t give up. Remember, there is a strong motherland behind you.”



Some analysts questioned the timing of the arrest, if not the substance.

“There may be a legal basis for this, but politically, the timing is corrosive,” said James Zimmerman, a former head of the American Chamber of Commerce in China. “We’re in the middle of a some very sensitive, tense negotiations, and they’re doing something that is unprecedented in four decades of U.S.-China relations.”

In the past, China has retaliated swiftly against similar kinds of actions. The question now is whether Beijing will react this time and risk sparking a new battle in the trade war.

“I’ve never seen China take something like this lying down,” said McGregor, who has lived in China for nearly three decades. “For now, China seems to be taking a measured approach. But this could get ugly very quickly.”

Yang Liu and Lyric Li contributed to this report.

