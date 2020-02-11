Prosecutors alleged in a nine-count indictment filed in federal court in Atlanta Monday that four members of the People’s Liberation Army hacked into Equifax’s systems. They are accused of stealing the personal data as well as company trade secrets in what Attorney General William P. Barr called “a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people.”

Asked about the allegations in Beijing Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang responded with a staunch denial.

“We firmly oppose and combat cyber attacks of any kind. China is a staunch defender of cybersecurity,” he told journalists during a briefing conducted over the WeChat social media app because the coronavirus makes it dangerous to congregate.

“The Chinese government, military and relevant personnel never engage in cyber theft of trade secrets,” he wrote.

The four named in the indictment are Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei, all said to be members of the People’s Liberation Army’s 54th Research Institute.

None of them are in custody, nor likely to be any time soon. But officials said that charging them and naming them served the purpose of publicly shaming them for their actions, and enabled the United States to arrest them if they travel one day.

Barr said Monday that China has a “voracious appetite” for Americans’ personal information. “This data has economic value, and these thefts can feed China’s development of artificial intelligence tools,” he said.

But Geng portrayed China as a “victim” of American hacking.

“It has long been an open secret that relevant departments in the U.S., in violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations, have been engaging in large-scale, organized and indiscriminate cyber stealing, spying and surveillance activities on foreign governments, enterprises and individuals,” he said.

He cited the cases of WikiLeaks to whistleblower Edward Snowden as examples of American “hypocrisy and double standards” on cybersecurity.

“According to plenty of information that has been made public, U.S. agencies have been engaging in cyber intrusion, surveillance and monitoring activities on foreign governments, institutions, enterprises, universities and individuals, including on its allies,” he continued.