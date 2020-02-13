By Associated Press February 13, 2020 at 10:10 PM ESTBEIJING — China reports 121 more deaths, 5,090 new cases in virus outbreak, raising death toll to nearly 1,400.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy