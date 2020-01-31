By Associated Press January 31, 2020 at 7:44 PM ESTBEIJING — China reports 259 people have died of new virus with 11,791 confirmed cases of the outbreak.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy