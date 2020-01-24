By Associated Press January 24, 2020 at 7:59 PM ESTBEIJING — China reports number of cases of new virus has increased to 1,287 and the death toll has risen to 41.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy