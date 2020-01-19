By Associated Press January 19, 2020 at 8:27 PM ESTBEIJING — China reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases including two in Beijing and one in Shenzhen.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy