China has drawn criticism after its launch last month of the rocket ferrying the core module of the Tianhe space station, with plans to let the booster fall back through the atmosphere and land where it may.
Because the booster will be reentering the Earth’s atmosphere at about 18,000 miles per hour, it’s almost impossible to predict where the trail of debris will hit until hours before the landing, which is expected to occur Saturday, according to the California-based Aerospace Corporation.
As of early Friday, the U.S. Air Force Space Track Project estimated that the debris will crash in a remote desert outside Mary, Turkmenistan, although researchers warned that with a roughly day left until reentry, the projected site could be wildly off-base.
Wang said Friday that the rocket is designed so most of the components will burn up in the atmosphere during reentry. “This is standard international practice,” he said. “The probability of causing harm to aviation activities and the ground is extremely low.”
Although researchers say the chances of the debris hitting populated areas are indeed minuscule, some have called the Chinese mission irresponsible because the Long March husk, at 21 metric tons and almost 100 feet long, would be one of the largest objects to ever reenter the Earth’s atmosphere on an uncontrolled trajectory.
As part of its design, the Chinese sent the Long March into low orbit, where it has been drifting for days at high speed, as opposed to other rocket launches that have let the booster fall away more quickly, and along a more predictable arc, under the Earth’s gravitational pull.
Although the chances of actual human injury are astronomically small, close calls do happen: A farmer in eastern Washington state found part of a pressurized helium container from a SpaceX rocket launch in April. Last year, debris from another Chinese Long March rocket landed in Africa, drawing a rebuke from then-NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstein.
Chinese state media this week reacted angrily to the international scrutiny, saying its launch was being unfairly maligned. State media reporters juxtaposed how U.S. media outlets covered China’s “out-of-control space junk” in contrast to the SpaceX wreckage, which was described as creating “a dazzling light show” over Pacific Northwest skies.
The Tianhe space station, which is expected to be the only operational space station after the retirement of the International Space Station in the next four years, has been a point of national pride for China, which has also completed a flurry of successful lunar and Mars missions and has spoken of putting humans back on the moon.
“Hyping of the so-called China space threat . . . it’s an old trick used by hostile powers every time they see technological breakthroughs in China, as they are nervous,” the Global Times quoted Song Zhongping, a former Chinese military officer and popular television commentator, as saying.
U.S. defense officials said this week they were tracking the Long March debris and had no plans to shoot it down.