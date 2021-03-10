China’s space administration said the research base will be located on the moon’s surface or in orbit, with capabilities for “long-term autonomous operation.” It will engage in a range of research activities, including “lunar exploration and utilization.”
A memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday by the two countries’ space administration, the announcement said.
In the past few years, China has pushed to the front lines of space research for the first time, while Russia has been seeking to regain its leading position from the 1950s and 60s. Russia was the first country to launch a satellite into orbit in 1957, and first to send a person into space in 1961.
In the space race that ensued, the United States pulled ahead, landing the first humans on the moon in 1969.
China’s space achievements have been much more recent. In 2019, China became the first country to land an unmanned spacecraft on the far side of the moon, establishing the country’s arrival as a space power.
Then last year, China successfully ferried 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of lunar rock and soil back to Earth, the first moon matter to be brought back in 44 years.
China’s President Xi Jinping has called on the country to develop into a “major space power.”
A Chinese probe, the Tianwen-1, is currently orbiting Mars — where it is capturing striking images — and plans to land a rover on the surface of the Red Planet in May or June.