“The bill is full of Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice,” it said. “It slanders China’s development path and its domestic and foreign policies.”
The National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp legislature, is also discussing a bill this week in response to U.S. sanctions.
Beijing had initially hoped the change in U.S. administration would bring warmer relations, but President Biden has largely retained Trump-era policies on China, and in some cases intensified them. Earlier this month, Biden expanded his predecessor’s ban on U.S. investment in Chinese companies.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that one of the NPC Standing Committee’s main tasks for the coming year is to develop tools to counter foreign sanctions and “interference.” He cited sanctions by Western governments on Chinese officials and companies over Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
Chinese legislators have been discussing an anti-sanctions bill since April, Zhao said, and were reviewing a draft this week. Details of the bill have yet to be made public.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who is under U.S. sanctions, was quoted by the city’s public broadcaster RTHK on Tuesday saying Western governments would get a “taste of their own medicine” from Beijing’s anti-sanctions bill.
Hao Min, an intellectual property expert at the University of International Relations in Beijing, wrote in the state-run Global Times on Wednesday that the latest moves in Washington showed technological competition had become the top priority for the United States in its relationship with China. But she said China may be able to outcompete the United States in certain fields, because of the country’s large workforce and pool of scientists, and the government’s support for science.
“As the economic gap between China and the United States gradually decreases, it is within reach for China to surpass the United States in investment in scientific and technological research and development,” Hao wrote.
As the Senate voted on the bill on Tuesday, the Biden administration also announced it was forming a cross-department task force to address bottlenecks in supply chains critical to U.S. national security, another measure aimed at China.
Beijing has responded forcefully in recent months to Western sanctions over Hong Kong and Xinjiang, which Chinese officials call external meddling in the country’s internal affairs.
China levied sanctions on European politicians and researchers in March, in retaliation for Britain and the European Union joining the United States to penalize Chinese officials over human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.
Earlier in March, Chinese state-run media announced that companies in Xinjiang would sue a prominent U.S.-based researcher, Adrian Zenz, whose work on the Chinese government’s oppression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang has been influential in the development of the sanctions.
In January, Beijing implemented unprecedented sanctions on senior U.S. officials, including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, in a parting shot to the Trump administration.
Alicia Chen, Pei Lin Wu and Lyric Li contributed to this report.