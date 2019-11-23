Wang claimed he was involved in the kidnapping in 2015 of one of five Hong Kong booksellers suspected of selling dissident materials. The incident has been a reference point for protesters during the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong.
The Chinese Embassy hit back saying Wang was sentenced in October 2016 to prison for fraud and later left for Hong Kong on a fake Chinese passport.
