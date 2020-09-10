Twitter declined to comment on the incident.
The ambassador’s official Twitter account currently shows only two likes, both of which are the ambassador’s own tweets.
Like most popular overseas social media platforms, Twitter is blocked in China, while Chinese social media such as Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, steer well clear of controversial topics to avoid repercussions from the authorities.
However, Chinese officials, particularly in the foreign ministry, have recently taken to Twitter and other social media to advocate for China’s official positions, denigrate critics and counter criticisms over human rights, foreign policy and other issues.
