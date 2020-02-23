● The Chinese government reported 648 new cases of the novel coronavirus across the country on Sunday, as well as 97 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 76,936 with a total of 2,442 deaths from COVID-19.

● At present, three cruise ships have docked in Wuhan to house medical workers to help the city’s overburdened health care system. On Sunday, Wuhan’s Union Jiangbei Hospital announced that a 29-year-old doctor had died of coronavirus, the second death of a young doctor in Hubei in recent days.

● The number of cases linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ships increased again, with Indian media reporting that the number of Indian crew members aboard the ship who were confirmed had risen to 12. At least 643 people who traveled aboard the ship have been confirmed as having the virus.

● Iran has confirmed six deaths related to the coronavirus, the highest outside of China, while South Korea announced Sunday that it now had 120 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 556.

HONG KONG — The Chinese government announced there had been 648 more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus outbreak as of late Saturday evening, bringing the total cases in mainland China to 76,936, with 97 more deaths from the outbreak bringing the total up to 2,442 across the nation.

Within China, the outbreak remains worst in Hubei province and its capital city of Wuhan, where the outbreak first emerged in December. The new official figures showed that the vast majority of new cases confirmed across China — 630 — were in the province, while all but one of the new deaths were in Hubei.

Hubei has been under lockdown since Jan. 23, an unprecedented organizational response to a health crisis. As of Sunday, three separate cruise ships have arrived in Wuhan to house medical workers for the city’s stretched health care system, drawing mixed reactions from Chinese Internet users.

Outside of China, the spread of the virus continued. South Korea reported a significant rise in cases on Sunday, with 120 new confirmed cases bringing the total to 556, while South Korean media reported a fifth death from the outbreak.

Japan’s NHK reported the same day that cases had risen to 135 — not including the cases linked to the Diamond Princess, where at least 643 people who traveled aboard the ship are now confirmed cases.

The Diamond Princess outbreak alone has had a global impact. At least 18 Americans and seven Australians have tested positive for the virus after returning to their home countries, and medical authorities in both countries say they expect to find more cases as more tests are carried out.

Twelve Indian crew members have so far been confirmed as cases aboard the ship, India’s NDTV reported on Sunday.

Other major outbreaks have also occurred in Italy, where cases more than quadrupled to 79 on Saturday, with two deaths, making it the worst-hit European nation. There have six confirmed deaths from coronavirus Iran — the most outside of China — out of a total of 28 cases, raising concerns about how the outbreak could hit the Middle East. more broadly.

With some new indications that the coronavirus may have a longer incubation period than 14-days and a variety of cases with no clear link back to Hubei, as well as lingering worries about Chinese figures, health officials remain concerned about the risk of a global pandemic.

In China, Hubei remains center of most cases

The large number of new cases confirmed in Hubei continue to present challenges for the province, which has now been on lockdown for almost a month.

On Sunday, Wuhan’s Union Jiangbei Hospital announced that a 29-year-old Xia Sisi, a frontline doctor from the department of gastroenterology had died of coronavirus early on Sunday morning. Xia had been hospitalized on Jan. 19, the hospital said.

The toll on health workers in Hubei has been heavy. China Daily reports that another 29-year-old doctor in Wuhan, Peng Yinhua, died on Thursday after postponing his own wedding to help treat the outbreak.

China is bringing in seven cruise ships to help house medical workers for the coronavirus response, with the first, named Blue Whale, arriving on Friday evening followed by Changjiang Fu Tai and Changjiang Fu Tai No. 2 on Saturday.

In total, the ships will provide 1267 beds for health workers, according to local media reports, and they have taken extensive efforts to provide a safe environment, including having a dedicated ship to dispose of waste. But on Chinese social media, opinions were split about the idea, with some comparing it to the situation aboard the Diamond Princess.

On Weibo, some users suggested that air-conditioning in the ships would need to be sealed and the plumbing inspected. “If I were a doctor, I would set up a tent by myself,” one user wrote.

The spread of the outbreak in confined spaces continued to be a worry. The local government announced that there had been 32 new confirmed cases in Hubei’s prison system as of Saturday, bringing the total to 304.

On Saturday, the provinces of Sichuan and Heilongjiang announced that they would move toward a “wartime” management system in prisons and drug treatment centers to try to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Worries about a longer incubation period have also arisen in Hubei after a 70-year-old man infected with coronavirus did not show symptoms until 27 days later, the local government reported on Saturday.

Outbreaks in South Korea cause rising alarm

South Korea reported 123 additional cases of the coronavirus early Sunday, according to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), making it the country with highest number of infections outside of mainland China and the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The majority of South Korea’s coronavirus cases are liked to two clusters at a church in southern city of Daegu and a hospital in nearby Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang province, according to the KCDC.

South Korean government has designated Daegu and North Gyeongsang as “special care zones” where support will be concentrated.

Over half South Korea’s 556 cases are traced to the Daegu church which is a branch of Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony. Shincheonji, a fringe religious sect, is often described as “cult” by critics.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported Sunday that a 56-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with the virus died at a university hospital in Daegu.

The KCDC has confirmed the fifth coronavirus death in South Korea. The woman in her 50s had been suffering from chronic kidney disease before getting diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday. The KCDC said it is investigating the exact cause of her death .

A different church in southern city of Busan also reported three cases of the virus, one of whom is the son of a South Korean man who had been in Wuhan. The father himself, however, had tested negative for the virus after returning from Wuhan, according to the KCDC.

In an “emergency” message late Saturday, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged the public to refrain from “religious events and other assemblies” where lots of people gather.

After members of Shincheonji church in Daegu attended a funeral at nearby Cheongdo Daenam hospital, more than a hundred coronavirus cases were reported there. Except for one man who died in Gyeongju city, all of South Korea’s four deaths from the virus were patients for the hospital, according to the KCDC.

Japanese emperor voices fears about Olympics

The number of new coronavirus cases in Japan has risen to 135, public broadcaster NHK reported, excluding the case load from the Diamond Princess.

One Japanese woman who had been released from the ship last week developed a fever and tested positive for the virus on Saturday, Japan’s health ministry said. The woman had tested negative on Feb. 14 and been allowed to return to her home in Tochigi prefecture, north of Tokyo.

The latest case had reinforced concerns about Japan’s decision to allow passengers from the Diamond Princess to return to their homes if they tested negative for the virus after an initial 14-day quarantine period.

The United States and other countries have imposed an additional 14-day quarantine on passengers returning from the ship, out of concern the virus was still spreading around the vessel during the initial period, but Japan has insisted its arrangements to isolate passengers and prevent the virus spreading were sound.

Japan’s health ministry says it set the conditions for leaving the ship after hearing experts’ views. But it says it takes the latest development seriously, NHK reported.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito, in his first news conference since ascending the throne, said on Sunday that he was looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics in the summer but that he was concerned about the spread of the new coronavirus, Reuters reported.

“This new coronavirus is a concern. I would like to send my sympathies to those who are infected and their families,” he said, speaking on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

“At the same time, my thoughts are with the efforts of those who are treating them and working hard to prevent the spread of the infection. I hope their efforts will bear fruit soon.”

The Imperial Household canceled an event at the palace to mark Naruhito’s birthday where he would have addressed the public on Sunday, out of fears it could help the virus spread.