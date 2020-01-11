Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party won in a landslide Saturday against pro-China Nationalist Party candidate Han Kuo-yu. Her victory speech warned China not to threaten force against the self-governed island.

Taiwan’s voters “have shown that when our sovereignty and democracy are threatened, the Taiwan people will shout out determination even more loudly,” Tsai said.

Taiwan has developed its own identity since separating from China during civil war in 1949, but has never declared formal independence. Beijing still claims sovereignty over the island of 23 million people and threatens to use force to seize control if necessary.

“No matter how the situation changes on Taiwan island, the basic facts — that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is part of China — will not change,” Geng said.