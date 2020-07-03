“India should not make a strategic miscalculation on China,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.
Responding to public outrage over the June 15 clash that left 20 Indian troops dead, New Delhi has banned Chinese smart phone apps and banned Chinese companies from working on road projects.
Zhao said those moves violated World Trade Organization rules and said Beijing would “take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises in India.”
