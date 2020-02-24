The judgment against Gui Minhai was handed down Monday by the Ningbo Intermediate People’s Court but not made public until Tuesday.

Human rights advocates decried the ruling as politically motivated and another heavy-handed attempt by Communist leaders to silence their detractors. Gui also appears to have been forced to rescind his Swedish citizenship.

In addition to the prison term, the court indicated Gui would be deprived of the right to freedom of assembly or association and banned from holding positions in state organs or companies for another five years. It said Gui agreed with the sentence and would not file an appeal. The court added that the bookseller, who became a Swedish citizen in 1996, “regained his Chinese citizenship on his own, according to the rule of law, in 2018.” China does not recognize dual nationality.

Gui, 55, was part-owner of Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay Books, known for selling politically sensitive publications and gossip about top Communist Party leaders, including general secretary Xi Jinping.

He was kidnapped in Thailand in 2015, around the same time that several other people affiliated with the bookstore also vanished — an operation widely believed to be the work of Chinese agents. Gui reappeared in Chinese custody months later and delivered a scripted confession in which he suggested he had secretly smuggled himself to China to turn himself in for his involvement in a 2003 car crash, and said he did not want help from Swedish authorities.

Authorities partially released him in October 2017 and allowed him to travel within China. But in 2018 Gui was detained again, snatched by Chinese plainclothes police officers as he rode a train from Shanghai to Beijing in the company of Swedish diplomats.

In a video released after that second detention, Gui, flanked by two police officers, said that he was “ashamed” and had “made mistakes,” adding that Sweden had used him like a “chess piece.”



Friends and activists said that the video was clearly staged and that Gui had said the lines under duress.

Little had been heard of him since, and relations between Sweden and China deteriorated sharply. This was complicated by a bizarre incident in which Sweden’s ambassador to China, Anna Lindstedt, arranged a meeting in Stockholm between Gui’s daughter, Angela, and Chinese representatives.

The meeting came to light when Angela Gui wrote a Medium post about it. The Swedish Foreign Ministry said it had no knowledge of the meeting and Lindstedt was recalled from her post. She now faces criminal charges.

China’s ambassador to Sweden, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the country’s most aggressive diplomats, giving interviews including one in which he appeared to threaten local journalists who write critically about Beijing.



The ambassador, Gui Congyou – no relation to the bookseller – last month slammed Swedish reporting on the Chinese government, accusing the journalists of “criticizing, accusing and smearing China” and implying retaliation. He compared the relationship between Swedish reporters and the Chinese government to a 100-pound boxer challenging a 190-pound boxer to a fight.

Patrick Poon, China researcher at Amnesty International, condemned the Ningbo court decision, describing it was “deplorable” and lacking in transparency.

“Gui has been detained since he went missing in Thailand in 2015. It’s just bizarre to accuse him of providing intelligence while he’s under custody,” he said.