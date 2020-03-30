By Associated Press March 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDTBEIJING — China state media report 19 people have died while fighting a raging forest fire in southwestern province of Sichuan.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsADADCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy