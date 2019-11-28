By Associated Press November 28, 2019 at 1:11 AM ESTBEIJING — China summons U.S. ambassador to “strongly protest” President Donald Trump’s signing of bills on Hong Kong human rights.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy