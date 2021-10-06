“The funny thing is that I do not see really anything that [President] Biden has done regarding Taiwan,” said Wang Kao-Cheng, vice president for International Affairs at Tamkang University in Taiwan. Rather than responding to individual instances, it appears that China is displeased with the overall tenor and trend of U.S.-China relations. “It’s a kind of accumulation, one thing after another, that ends in a decision to really escalate military pressure on Taiwan.”