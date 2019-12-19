The ministry said violations included improperly collecting or using information about visitors to their services.

Chinese authorities encourage internet and social media use but have steadily tightened censorship and controls on what companies can do with information they gather.

The ministry said companies must comply by Dec. 31 or face “relevant resolution work,” but gave no details.

Data protection rules say possible penalties include fines and loss of operating licenses.

