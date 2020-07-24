“China has decided to revoke the permission for the establishment and operation of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu and put forward specific requirements for the Consulate General to stop all business and activities,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
It blamed the Trump administration for bringing diplomacy into their wider war.
“The United States unilaterally provoked the incident and suddenly demanded that China close the Consulate General in Houston, which seriously violated international law and the basic norms of international relations,” the ministry said, describing its response as “legitimate and necessary.”
“The current situation between China and the United States is something China does not want to see, and the responsibility rests entirely with the United States,” the Foreign Ministry continued. “We once again urge the U.S. to immediately revoke the erroneous decision to create necessary conditions for the return of bilateral relations to normal.”
The consulate in Chengdu, in China’s southwest, hosts political, economic and agricultural departments, the Chengdu American Center, and issues visas.
The consul general there is Jim Mullinax, a diplomat who has spent the majority of his career in Asia, serving in Indonesia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
On Tuesday, the United States abruptly ordered China to close its consulate in Houston by Friday, with U.S. officials describing it as an espionage hub for Beijing. China immediately promised to retaliate for the “unprecedented escalation.”