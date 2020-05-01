Cheng hoped to quickly squelch the investigation. Instead, he sparked a furor — and reignited a years-long debate in Australia over how a self-described “middle power” in China’s shadow should balance its economic and other national interests.

On Monday, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne reiterated her call for a global inquiry and denounced China’s attempt at “economic coercion.” Hours later, Penny Wong, a top figure from the opposition Labor Party, said she hoped China was not threatening Australia, adding that the inquiry was “the right thing to do” for humanity. On Wednesday, Andrew Forrest, a mining tycoon who is Australia’s most prominent advocate of deeper relations with China, said he, too, believed it was “common sense” to conduct an investigation, although he urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to wait a few months.

By midweek, bilateral relations had scraped their lowest point in years, as a Chinese consul general appeared unexpectedly at the Australian health minister’s news conference to argue China’s case and Australian officials accused the Chinese Embassy of breaking diplomatic protocol by leaking private conversations to the press.

The week vividly illustrated the limits of China’s economic leverage in a politicallycharged time of coronavirus, as well as the hardening public attitudes it faces around the world. While China’s government has for years controlled access to its vast market as both an enticement and a political cudgel, the tactic could be less effective when tourism and trade have plummeted and distrust of an increasingly assertive Communist Party is coloring domestic discourse in the United States, the European Union, Australia, Japan and South Korea, experts say.

This week, the shrill Chinese response to a proposal that garnered bipartisan support in Australia forced even the country’s influential business sector, a usually reliable advocate from Beijing’s perspective, to tread lightly.

“This ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomacy hasn’t made it any easier for those hoping to inject some balance into an increasingly febrile debate,” said Michael Clifton, chief executive of China Matters, an Australian policy institute, and a board member of the Australia China Business Council. “If the ambassador’s remarks were intended to sway sentiment and encourage business to call for a reversal of the government’s position, they were poorly chosen. Indeed, they have achieved precisely the opposite effect.”

The Australian government has not yet revealed details about its vision for the independent investigation or officially pitched the proposal in venues such as the United Nations or the World Health Organization executive board.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, officials such as Morrison and Payne have been critical of China’s handling of it, but they have not been as confrontational as the Trump administration or leaned as heavily into speculation that the virus was bioengineered or leaked from a Wuhan lab. The Australians have characterized their proposed inquiry as standard practice to review public health procedures and prevent future outbreaks, rather than an effort that targets China.

Australian officials told the Sydney Morning Herald this week that their intelligence contained no evidence linking the virus to Wuhan’s labs and that Morrison personally doubted the theory.

Even so, Chinese officials have responded furiously to the prospect of a probe that they see as a Washington-led ploy to smear China or exact financial punishment. China’s embassy in Canberra said this week Beijing might feel compelled to reciprocate if it were targeted by “petty tricks.”

Commentary from state media, meanwhile, echoed Cheng’s view that Australia should not antagonize a crucial trade partner. Australia “is a bit like chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes,” influential Global Times editor Hu Xijin wrote on Weibo. “Sometimes you have to find a stone to rub it off.”

The Chinese warnings reflect an economic reality: China buys $87 billion — or 36 percent — of Australia’s annual exports, more than Japan, South Korea and the United States combined. Chinese students studying in Australian universities contribute as much as $12 billion a year in fees.

But the warnings were also a gambit: In echoes of the U.S. debate over “decoupling,” hawks in Australia have called for years for “market diversification” away from the country’s biggest trade partner, arguing that the increasingly assertive government of President Xi Jinping poses a threat. Since reaching a high in 2015 with a free-trade agreement, relations have steadily worsened over allegations of Communist Party meddling and espionage in Australian politics, as well as Australia’s decision to ban Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant.

China critics seized on Ambassador Cheng’s comments this week as proof of exactly why Australia should wean itself from China.

“What the ambassador and his officials have done is accelerated the narrative that China isn’t a friend, that they can’t be trusted, that they’re bullies,” said Andrew Hastie, the chairman of a parliamentary committee on intelligence and security. “It’s sweet irony.”

Just last year, Hastie said, he was ridiculed by Australian officials and business leaders for sounding the alarm about China. Today, his ideas are entering the politically mainstream, he said: “The debate has shifted.”

Natasha Kassem, a former Australian diplomat in Beijing who now conducts public polling at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, said public opinion toward China suffered an unprecedented drop in 2019, with a third of Australians expressing distrust for China and three-quarters saying they believe their country is too dependent on China.

“In a way, decoupling has already begun,” Kassem said. “The economic consequences Ambassador Cheng hinted at are already a reality given the shutdowns imposed by covid-19. The sectors that China is most important for — tourism and education — are both in ruins because of the pandemic.”

But the same pandemic also poses risks for the Morrison government in its dealings with China, given that world economy will probably struggle for several quarters, if not years, and demand for Australian resources and agricultural products will flag, Kassem and other observers noted.

Australian media magnate Kerry Stokes told his own newspaper this week that China “probably owes the world an explanation on the origins of COVID-19.” But he warned Morrison not to “poke our biggest provider of income in the eye” at a time when Australia is incurring “the biggest debt we’ve had in our life.”

Since 2010, China has used its growing economic clout to devastating effect.

After a Norwegian committee awarded dissident writer Liu Xiaobo the Nobel Peace Prize that year, China, the world’s largest seafood consumer, blocked salmon imports worth hundreds of millions of dollars until 2016.

In 2012, a maritime dispute with Japan badly dented Toyota and Nissan sales. After South Korea agreed to install a U.S. radar system in 2017, China informally blocked tour packages and state media fanned boycotts that some estimates say shaved 0.5 percent off South Korean GDP.

In October, China blocked National Basketball Association games from television and streaming sites after the league refused to fire Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey, who retweeted a message in support of Hong Kong protesters. As a result, the league lost a “significant” amount of money — “probably less than $400 million,” Commissioner Adam Silver estimated — but U.S. lawmakers urged it to not bow to Beijing.

The threat of Chinese boycotts may now seem less potent than in 2010 because “companies realize that advocating fixing things with China doesn’t look good for their political image,” said Darren Lim, an international relations scholar at Australian National University who has studied each of the boycott campaigns.

A decade ago, Lim said, Australian officials who challenged China came under withering attacks from business executives. This week, it was Forrest and Stokes who were widely pilloried in the Australian press after the billionaires urged the government to handle the China investigation with a light touch.

“The public is concerned about China’s rise,” Lim said. “The politics shifted in the last three years.”

James Laurenceson, director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at the University of Technology Sydney, said he was skeptical that China would enforce a boycott against Australia. For all the talk of China's economic heft, cutting off purchases of Australian products — including its natural resources — and curbing the flow of students and tourists to Australia would also incur a political cost at home.