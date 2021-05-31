The change comes as China faces an aging population and shrinking labor force, a trend that experts say could derail economic growth and undermine the country’s position as the world’s most populous nation if not reversed. Earlier this month, the results of a once-in-a-decade census showed China’s population growth over the last decade was its slowest since the 1950s.
China’s population was 1.41 billion in 2020, with average annual population growth over the last decade at just 0.53 percent.
By expanding the limit on children to three, experts said officials have all but completely lifted family planning restrictions in place for more than 40 years. In a country where increasingly more residents are opting not to even have children, few would want to have more than three, experts said.
“Citizens can decide whether to have children or not and how many,” said Liu Ruishuang, deputy director of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Law at Peking University.
Demographers and other observers have said for years that family planning rules were likely to be loosened further or entirely scrapped. In 2016, China ended decades of the “one child policy” to allow all couples to have two children, but the policy change did little to encourage couples, deterred by the increasingly high costs of raising a family in China’s highly competitive cities.
Population experts have long said that simply lifting restrictions alone will not improve the birthrate. Advocates have called for support for child care, medical procedures, tax benefits and subsidies and a focus on preventing workplace discrimination for mothers.
“The three-child policy is a step forward, but the question is: If the two-child policy did not mean people had more children, will that happen under a three-child policy?” said Sun Xiaomei, a professor at China Women’s University.
Pei Lin Wu contributed to this report from Taipei.