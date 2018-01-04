BEIJING — An activist promoting the Tibetan language is being tried in western China for inciting separatism after he appeared in a documentary video produced by The New York Times.

Tashi Wangchuk’s lawyer Liang Xiaojun told The Associated Press on Thursday that a judge in Qinghai province heard oral arguments for four hours and will issue a verdict at an unspecified date.

Tashi has pleaded not guilty. If found guilty, he could face a lengthy prison term.

Liang says prosecutors presented evidence focused on a nine-minute 2015 Times video that told of how Tashi sued local officials for blocking Tibetan language and culture education. The Times’ website is blocked in China.

Tashi was detained in January 2016, two months after The Times published its video and accompanying article.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.