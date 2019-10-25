Human smuggling from China is believed to have fallen drastically in recent years amid a rapidly growing domestic economy. However, some Chinese, particularly those with lower education levels, continue to be drawn to Europe and North America by the promise of much higher wages than they can earn at home, despite the considerable risks involved.
Parts of China, especially the southeastern province of Fujian, have long histories of sending migrants abroad.
