China has struck deals to supply many of its allies and economic partners in the developing world and advertised the fact that world leaders from Indonesia to Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates have taken them.

There have been signs that some countries remain skeptical: the UAE recently experimented with administering three shots of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, instead of two, because of reports of low numbers of antibodies produced, while Singapore has stockpiled but not used its shipment of Sinovac shots.

Now, China is “formally considering” options to change its vaccines to “solve the problem that the efficacy of the existing vaccines is not high,” Gao told a conference in Chengdu in remarks that quickly spread through Chinese social media on Saturday before being mostly censored.

Gao added that one possibility was to adjust the dosage or increase the number of doses. He said another option was to mix vaccines that are made with different technologies, in an apparent admission that China needs to develop messenger RNA vaccines using the revolutionary genetic technology Western countries have harnessed.

The Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac use a conventional method of producing vaccines that contain inactivated germs, while other countries’ offerings, including those by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, rely on a newfangled technique that uses messenger RNA (mRNA) to stimulate an immune response.

The mRNA vaccines are widely accepted as having higher efficacy rates, and China has predicted it would catch up and master mRNA technology soon.

Gao’s admission undercuts other arms of China’s government, including its propaganda organs and diplomats, who have spent months touting Chinese vaccines as part of a soft power push while aggressively sowing doubt about Western alternatives by questioning the efficacy and safety of mRNA technology.

