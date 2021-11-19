Climate activists had hoped that China, a self-described champion of developing nations, would raise its ambitions further at the summit, but the outcome was mixed. Enthusiasm over an unexpected but mostly aspirational promise of cooperation with the United States was dampened by China and India’s push to ensure that the COP26 agreement used the term “phase down” instead of “phase out” when addressing coal. As with the coronavirus, domestic considerations — in this case over energy security — trumped international outreach.