But this year, authorities are having to deal with a new and potentially deadly challenge: the spread of a mysterious, pneumonialike virus that is confounding diagnosis and treatment, and sparking concern across the country and beyond.

A total number of 205 cases have been confirmed, 136 of them this last weekend alone. Three people have died, the most recent on Saturday. Authorities do not know what the virus is, beyond saying that it is a type known as a coronavirus.

The surge in new infections has some experts increasingly convinced that, contrary to initial indications, it can be passed from person to person.

“The fact that there have been 136 new cases indicate that there is human-to-human transmission,” said Guan Yi, an virologist at Hong Kong University who was instrumental in identifying the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), another coronavirus, in 2003.

“The number of new cases has increased suddenly. We should not play word games anymore about whether it’s human-to-human transmission,” he told Caixin, a local news outlet.

Li Gang, director and chief physician of the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the possibility of human-to-human transmission could not be ruled out. “With the implementation of various prevention and control measures, the epidemic is preventable and controllable,” he told reporters on Sunday.

The timing of the outbreak could hardly be worse. China’s Ministry of Transport expects an astonishing three billion trips to be taken in the 40 days that surround Lunar New Year’s Day, which falls this Saturday.

The Spring Festival, marking the dawn of a new lunar year, is the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar. It is a period when migrant workers of all stripes, from those who labor in factories to upwardly mobile professionals in the big cities, return to their hometowns. It is often the only time each year that families can gather together.

This flood of humanity even has a special name in Chinese: “Chunyun,” from the characters for spring and movement.

China’s multitudinous trains are packed literally to the rafters during this odyssey. People lie under the seats in sleeper cars and crouch in the hallways or in the vestibules between train cars. It’s not unheard of for people, even adults, to contort themselves into the overhead luggage racks. Those who are not so lucky might find themselves standing for a 12 hour journey home.

Despite the crush, the atmosphere on the trains is convivial and filled with the aroma of instant noodles. Almost everyone is excited to be going home, and eager to share their snacks and their bottles of baiju liquor with each other, although some try not to drink a drop of anything to avoid having to go to the bathroom and potentially lose their few inches of real estate.

But as China gets richer, and as more young professionals dread the idea of going home to be harangued about still being single, many people opt out of the spring movement by going abroad. Southeast Asia is a popular destination because it’s close and warm and cheap.

As a result, authorities in neighboring countries are also on high alert.

Cases of the mystery coronavirus have now been confirmed in Thailand and Japan, and on Monday a woman was quarantined after thermal detectors at South Korea’s main airport, Incheon, singled her out. Health authorities in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Vietnam are also monitoring suspected cases.

Three airports in the United States — Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York’s John F. Kennedy — have started screening flights from China.

Saturday marks the beginning of the Year of the Rat, according to the Chinese zodiac, but the virus appears to have started in a market that sold wild snakes, marmots, frogs and hedgehogs.

At the end of last month, a cluster of pneumonia cases were reported in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people that straddles the Yangtze River in central China. They were traced back to the west wing of the Huanan seafood market, where a variety of wild and exotic animals were on sale for consumption.

State media reports that described the market as “filthy and messy,” and it has since been closed down and disinfected.

The market is less than a mile from the Hankou train station, one of Wuhan’s biggest transportation hubs. About 100,000 passengers pass through the station each day.

In the first 10 days of the Spring Festival travel period, there had been more than four million trips through Wuhan by air, railway and highway, according to local media, and some 81 million journeys on the city’s public transportation network.

It was only on Friday, after two deaths, that the authorities in Wuhan started to check passengers’ body temperature at airports, railway and bus stations. The local authorities have also launched a “patriotic health campaign,” with major bus, train and subway stations being disinfected.

“I am quite worried,” said Zhou, a business owner in Wuhan, noting that stores had run out of masks. She declined to provide her full name. “What if it spreads very quickly? I hope it can be brought under control soon.”

Still, the mystery virus is spreading, with cases confirmed from Beijing in the north to Shenzhen in the south, and cities in between.

Two new cases of infection were confirmed in the Beijing district of Daxing, home to an enormous new showcase airport, on Monday.

The Beijing Health Commission said it has stocked enough antibiotics and asked 89 public hospitals to provide outpatient treatment for fever to cope with a possible “flu outbreak” during the holidays.

Five people who had visited Wuhan and were experiencing respiratory problems have also been hospitalized in four cities across Zhejiang, outside Shanghai.

In the south of the country, a 66-year-old man from Shenzhen who traveled to Wuhan was diagnosed with coronavirus pneumonia on Sunday. It was the first case in the province of Guangdong, which sits on the border with Hong Kong. Another eight people have been hospitalized in Shenzhen on suspicion of having the virus, according to Shenzhen Evening News.

Guangdong was the epicenter for the SARS epidemic in 2002 and 2003. More than 8,000 people were infected and 774 died, and the virus spread to 37 countries before being contained.

China’s ruling Communist Party was widely condemned for trying to cover up the outbreak and stifle news reports, contributing to its spread. In this case, health authorities in Wuhan have been posting updates every night, although often after midnight.

Nevertheless, researchers at Imperial College London estimate the real number of infections is much higher than Chinese authorities have disclosed. They said that there had been at least 1,723 cases by Jan. 12, before the latest spike.

Chinese authorities are stepping up efforts to contain the virus, telling citizens to wear masks and try to reduce group activities as much as possible over the Spring Festival.

“Take precautions against transmitting contagious diseases such as the flu, even at get-togethers with family and friends,” the Beijing Health Commission said in a notice.

Those with symptoms like fever and coughing are advised to wear face masks, avoid going to work or participating group activities. “If you are obligated to attend, please stay at least one meter away from the next individual,” the notice said.

In Shanghai and Zhejiang, the health authorities have allocated more staff in triage and fever clinics in hospitals and has set up new emergency procedures for dealing suspected cases.