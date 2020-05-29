The coronavirus outbreak and differences over Hong Kong have dramatically worsened an already hostile relationship between Beijing and Washington, sending their ties to depths not seen in decades.

Marking the 15th anniversary of China’s Anti-Secession Law, which states that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of it, Li Zuocheng, the chief of the Joint Staff Department and a member of the Central Military Commission, vowed to use force if necessary against the island.

“If the possibility for peaceful reunification is lost, the people’s armed forces will, with the whole nation, including the people of Taiwan, take all necessary steps to resolutely smash any separatist plots or actions,” Li said in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, according to reporters in the room.

“We will not commit ourselves to renouncing the use of force on the Taiwan issue, and will reserve the option of taking all necessary measures.”

The Anti-Secession Law, passed in 2005, states that China can use “non-peaceful means” if Taiwan declares independence or takes steps to do so.

The ruling Communist Party in Beijing views the self-governed island as a breakaway province that should be under its rule. Taiwan, however, has never been part of the People’s Republic of China.

Since Taiwan’s independence-leaning president Tsai Ing-wen came to power four years ago, Beijing has sought to isolate Taiwan from the international community, peeling away its remaining diplomatic allies and exerting diplomatic pressure to ensure its exclusion from global bodies such as the World Health Organization.

Taiwan has held itself up as a Chinese-speaking bastion of democracy, siding with Hong Kong’s protesters against Beijing’s rapid encroachment into the territory and offering to share its successes against the coronavirus, which began in China, with the world.

Tsai and her democratically elected government have been hailed by the international community for their handling of the covid-19 outbreak, which has claimed only seven lives out of a population of 24 million.

Those moves have incensed Beijing, which had Taiwan stripped of its observer status at the WHO after Tsai’s election in 2016. She began her second term this month after her Democratic Progressive Party won presidential and legislative elections in a landslide in January.

Seeking to highlight Taiwan’s political differences with China in particularly biting fashion, Tsai on Friday visited the Causeway Bay Bookstore in Taipei, run by Lam Wing-kee. Lam formerly operated the store in Hong Kong, specializing in salacious titles about China’s leaders, and was abducted in 2015, probably by Chinese agents. After his release, he fled Hong Kong and reopened his store in the Taiwanese capital last year.

“Free Taiwan supports the liberty of Hong Kong,” Tsai wrote in a note that she left in the store.

After China’s National People’s Congress on Thursday approved a plan to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, a move that would essentially criminalize protesting and other political behavior that Beijing disdains, Tsai said Taiwan would welcome freedom-loving Hong Kongers.

“We will continue to support Hong Kong people’s determination to strive for democracy and freedom, because Hong Kong’s democracy and freedom are important factors for regional peace and stability,” Tsai wrote in a Facebook post.



Taiwan’s legislature would develop a “complete and clear” humanitarian assistance plan to allow Hong Kong people to resettle in Taiwan, she said.

Since regaining sovereignty over Hong Kong in 1997, China has governed the financial center under a “one country, two systems” framework that was designed to afford the city a high degree of autonomy.

Beijing has long hoped to extend that model to Taiwan. But the Communist Party’s encroachment into Hong Kong, especially its sometimes-violent crackdowns on pro-democracy demonstrators, has confirmed to Taiwan’s “born independent” generation that they do not want to be part of the People’s Republic of China.

Polls ahead of the January election found that some 60 percent of Taiwanese aged 20 to 34 supported full independence, up 10 points from the year before.

Liu Jieyi, director of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said at the meeting in Beijing Friday that China’s vow to use force to stop Taiwan’s full secession did not target Taiwanese people.

“We believe Taiwan compatriots will be able to tell clearly the where their future and interests and well-being lie,” Liu said.

“Both Taiwan and Hong Kong are China’s territories; and both Taiwanese and Hong Kongers are our own family,” he said, adding that China would use non-peaceful means to safeguard “national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

