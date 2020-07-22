“This political provocation has been unilaterally initiated by the U.S. side in violation of international law and basic norms guiding international relations,” Wang Wenbin, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, told reporters on Wednesday. The U.S. government “abruptly informed” China on Tuesday that it had to immediately close its consulate in Houston, he said.

“China strongly condemns this outrageous and unjustified move to sabotage China-U.S. relations. The Chinese side urges the U.S. side to immediately retract this wrong decision,” Wang said. “Otherwise the Chinese side will make a legitimate and necessary response.”

“This is an unprecedented escalation” from the American attacks on China’s political system, its harassment of Chinese diplomats and its intimidation of Chinese students, Wang said.

“The U.S. has far more diplomatic missions and staff working in China. So if the U.S. is bent on going down this wrong path, we will resolutely respond,” he said.

In addition to its embassy in Beijing, the United States has consulates in Shenyang, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu and Guangzhou.

Analysts expect the Chinese government to respond by ordering one of them closed. Beijing was particularly incensed that the United States evacuated its consulate in Wuhan in January, as the virus began spreading rapidly across the city. It has still not reopened, according to American officials.

Houston NBC affiliate KPRC2 aired video showing people in the courtyard of the consulate, on Montrose Blvd, apparently burning paper in drums just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night local time.

Police and fire officials went to the scene after calls from neighbors, but did not enter the building, the television station reported.

Witnesses in nearby apartment buildings told police that people were burning paper in what appeared to be trash cans, a police official told the Houston Chronicle.The consulate staff had been told they would be evicted from the building at 4 p.m. Friday, the paper quoted the unnamed official as saying.

“This is a crazy move,” Hu Xijin, the firebrand editor of the Communist Party-affiliated Global Times wrote on Twitter. Hu, who often shares information on Twitter that has not been officially announced, revealed the 72 hour time frame.

The United States and China have been locked in a tit-for-tat battle for supremacy that began at the start of the Trump administration, centered on trade and technology.

But the war has become much more serious with President Trump’s efforts to blame the Chinese government for the coronavirus that emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year and retaliatory actions over journalists in the two countries.

Analysts on both sides say that bilateral relations are at their worst since before 1979, when the United States formally recognized the People’s Republic of China.